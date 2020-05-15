With school buildings closed for the end of the academic year because of the coronavirus, educators have moved many celebrations to drive-thru events.
Friday, May 15, Alcoa Elementary School held a drive-thru kindergarten celebration, offering an opportunity for the students to remain in a vehicle while having their photo taken with their teacher.
