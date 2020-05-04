Kindergartners at Alcoa Elementary couldn’t take the annual spring trip to Zoo Knoxville because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the school created a “virtual zoo.”
Teachers and students from across the school contributed exhibits April 13-17, with photos, drawings, facts and even videos covering dozens of animals.
“We had great engagement,” said intervention and instructional coach Michael Bradburn.
Each day focused on a different type of animal, introduced through a video with Bradburn as characters including a professor, a pirate, a farmer, “Bat Bradburn” and “Tiger King Bradburn.”
He invited everyone to be a “zookeeper,” creating the exhibits.
Monday focused on pets, so Principal Monique Maples offered a photo of her Yorkie, Roxie Roux, and special education paraprofessional April Hord added a video of baby goats on a farm.
Many students shared their dogs and cats or pictures of pets they’d like to have, and Reagan Stinnett made a video talking about bearded dragons as one climbed on her.
Educators showed their ability to add images to photos during Tuesday’s focus on water animals, with a sea turtle in Monica Chapman’s living room and an alligator in Kathleen Margrave’s front yard.
Reptiles ruled on Wednesday, and students showed their artistic skills, from drawing with pens on paper to using the AWW online whiteboard app.
Thursday featured mammals, including a guinea pig, giraffe, giant panda and gorilla.
Friday gave the zookeepers an opportunity to share their favorite animals.
Chapman encouraged students to look up the Australian marsupial quokka, saying they always have a happy expression.
Evans shared a photo of a tarantula with this note, “Monet is my favorite animal that ‘nobody likes to hug.’ She is a Honduran Curly Haired Tarantula. She will be between 4-6 inches as an adult and she is covered in tiny curly hairs all over her body. When they get nervous, they shoot those hairs out. She is a nocturnal burrowing spider and spends most of her daylight hours hidden from sight. She eats 10-12 large crickets every 10 days.”
Foxes, pandas, horses and monkey were among that day’s exhibits too.
One student said humans are her favorite animals. The exhibit with her photo said, “My favorite animal is ME!!! I am human, an animal. I am a mammal, which means I have hair and am warm blooded. I am an omnivore.”
Museum and more
The virtual zoo isn’t the only online exhibit AES has created of student work while the school building has been closed since March because of the governor’s safer-at-home orders and health guidelines during the pandemic.
A Student Home Art Museum shows drawings made with pencils, markers, chalk and watercolors, as well as STEM projects, creations showcasing science, technology, engineering and math.
AES students have made catapults, bird feeders and bridge models. First-grader Curtis Banks made a robot from recycled printer parts.
Another page under “AES Learning Support — Corona Closure” also answers the question, “What Are AES Kids Up To?
One kindergartner is learning “sight words,” those they are taught to easily recognize, by creating them with pasta.
A first-grader plowed a garden, and a second-grader made a lava lamp.
First-grade teacher Aysha Tate took her students through an online scavenger hunt.
Others have been active on Earth Day hikes, playing basketball or swinging on a rope like Tarzan.
“We’re getting a lot of great feedback from the families,” Bradburn said, with academic and special area teachers offering activities for students while the schools have been closed.
Staff members have been contacting families weekly to offer encouragement and support. Online class meetings also have allowed students to connect with classmates.
Drive-thru celebration
To end the school year Alcoa Elementary is holding a drive-thru graduation for kindergartners on Friday, May 15.
From 9-11 a.m. families can drive up to the Katie’s Garden side of the building, where students are usually dismissed, and remain in their vehicle while their child’s teacher delivers a certificate and gift.
A photographer on site will snap a photo of the student and teacher, while they remain at a distance.
