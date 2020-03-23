The city of Alcoa Public Works & Engineering Department, in conjunction with Waste Connections of Tennessee, announced Monday they are working to continue providing uninterrupted service during COVID-19 repercussions.
To minimize risks to employees and customers, the department will only accept garbage that is bagged and completely in the cart, as well as recycling that is only in the cart.
No loose, extra or outside items will be accepted in either form.
The city asked residents to remember trash must be bagged for safety and placed in carts only. Recycling may be placed loose in carts.
