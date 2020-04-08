Every night this week, Alcoa High School is shining lights on its spring sports fields for 20 minutes at 20:20 military time (8:20 p.m.) for the Class of 2020, part of a nationwide effort to recognize athletes and all students affected by school shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
"It started out in Texas," said Josh Stephens, AHS athletic director. "It has jumped around from state to state."
Within minutes of Stephens seeing a post about it, Principal Becky Stone sent him a message with the same idea saying, "Let's do it," he said.
The lights are a way to show not only the baseball, softball and soccer players but all students that the school staff misses them and supports them, Stephens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.