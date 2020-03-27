Alcoa and Maryville's utilities are suspending cutoffs for unpaid bills because of the economic impact of COVID-19 on Blount County residents.
The two cities announced in a statement Friday morning, March 27, they would not cut off power or collect new late fees From March 25 to April 23.
"As the economic impact of this unprecedented event escalates, it is important that utility access remain constant for our families to support their health and well-being," the statement said. "The municipal utilities will assist customers with payment arrangements and connect them to any available resources."
However, bills will continue to accrue and the statement said customers should contact costumer service staff to "make arrangements for their accounts."
City of Alcoa customers can call 865-380-4700 for help and more information and city of Maryville customers can call 865-273-3456.
More information on how the local economy is changing to meet the needs of residents and businesses will be available in the Saturday issue of The Daily Times.
