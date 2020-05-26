The Alcoa Board of Education voted Tuesday to give all employees a 1% raise next year, but without a step increase for teachers.
The raise is part of a $23.16 million general purpose budget for 2020-21 the school board passed with a split vote.
“It is probably the most challenging budget I’ve worked on,” said Director Brian Bell, citing unknowns such as the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on sales tax revenues that are part of the school funding pie.
The budget freezes certified employees where they are on the salary schedule this year. “I know this is hard for some of you to swallow,” Bell said before the vote. “We have never done anything like this before.”
Without the 1% increase, the base salary at Alcoa City Schools — for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience — would remain the same for the fifth consecutive year.
That would be the longest time in nearly 40 years of tracking the data. The base was stagnant for four years during the Great Recession, from 2007-08 through 2010-11.
Even when Alcoa didn’t give employees a raise before, Bell said, it has given them a bonus, such as gift cards, money or baskets. “We’ve always been able to do something for everybody. This year we won’t,” Bell said, referring to the 2020-21 budget.
With the 1% raise, he said, at least everybody gets something.
Impact
Before the vote, board member Brandy Bledsoe said, “I had to agonize over this decision.”
About 75% of certified staff would have qualified for a step increase that would have exceeded the 1% raise, she noted.
Bell agreed, estimating one example as someone who would have qualified for a $1,300 step increase might see only $570 from the 1% raise.
“I’m having a really, really, really hard time with that,” Bledsoe said. “These step increases are kind of the cornerstone of our school. We’ve never frozen our step increases.”
While she wants to give everybody a raise, Bledsoe said, “I just cannot in good faith do that at the expense of our certified teachers taking a pay cut for this next upcoming school year.” She added that she was concerned about setting a precedent with the financial future unknown.
“This was a really hard decision for all of us,” Bell said.
“We are taking money away from our teachers and our certified staff that I feel deserves their step increase,” she said.
Bell and Tom Shamblin, Alcoa’s budget director, said although certified employees will see less of an increase next year than they planned, over time earnings will be higher because of the raise in the base.
“We don’t know what the future holds,” Bledsoe replied. “For most people they’re worried about what they’re going to make next year. I think it’s going to come very hard to our certified staff that they’re going to be taking a pay cut, no bonus, and their insurance is going up. That’s hard. That’s going to be really hard for them to swallow.”
Shamblin noted that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has said he wants to raise the state minimum salary to $38,000, and currently the base in Alcoa is $37,800. The budget actually would give certified staff a 1.05% raise, making the base $38,200, while noncertified staff receive a 1% raise.
“We want to make sure that we stay ahead of the game,” Bell said of the minimum teacher salary.
Shamblin also noted that the paraprofessional pay schedule had only five steps and some had been stuck at $15.35 an hour for several years with no increase. The district plans to add levels 6-15 to the salary schedule for paraprofessionals and receptionists starting in the 2021-22 school year.
Without money coming to Alcoa through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, it would not have been possible to fund any type of increase or bonus, according to Shamblin.
Although the budget is the largest in Alcoa City Schools history, $495,000 more than the current year, Bell cited increased costs, including a new middle school teacher because of a large class moving into sixth grade and three teachers hired after the current year’s budget was passed.
Medical insurance also is expected to increase by about 5% in January, and the district pays 80% of the cost for employees, for a $65,000 increase in costs for the district.
The budget with the 1% raise and no step increase passed 3-2, with Brandy Bledsoe, whose husband teaches at Alcoa Middle School, and her father-in-law, Clayton Bledsoe, voting against it.
COVID-19 Prep
In other action during the online meeting, Keri Prigmore, director of Coordinated School Health, told the board the district has purchased eight Victory electrostatic backpack sprayers to help disinfect the district’s four schools.
ACS also purchased a total of 35 thermometers and has been distributing masks from the Blount County Health Department among the schools.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good plan for when our students return,” Prigmore said.
Alcoa students have been away from campus since March 13, when spring break began and the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of school buildings. Students are scheduled to report for the 2020-21 school year on July 22.
Alcoa High School has scheduled a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 for July 18, and Principal Becky Stone said they are planning a “Walk of Fame” for the seniors around the ACS grounds the day before.
The board also recognized Mike McClurg for 25 years of service to Alcoa City Schools.
