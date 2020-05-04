Allegiant Air announced Monday it will provide complimentary health and safety kits to all its customers.
The kits include a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable non-latex gloves and cleaning wipes. They will be passed out to customers as they board their flights starting this week.
“Our 4,500 Allegiant team members across America are — as always — one hundred percent focused on making sure your travels are as safe and seamless as possible,” Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon said in a news release.
Allegiant also has enhanced onboard and in-terminal health and safety measures, including cleaning and disinfection, air purity, low-touch service initiatives aimed at preventing cross-contamination, and social distancing efforts, the airline reports.
On May 4, Allegiant had three arrivals from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Punta Gorda into McGhee Tyson Airport. One flight to Orlando departed the airport Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.