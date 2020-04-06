Neyland Stadium, section Y10, row 55, seat 16.
For 40 seasons, ever since the horseshoe became the bowl in 1980, that was Clyde Roberts’ spot.
He was a lifelong Vols football fan, dedicated enough to even dress a nephew up in orange years ago, knowing well his father was a ‘Bama fan.
Three days after Roberts passed away Friday from complications related to COVID-19 — the first such death in Blount — his sister, Janice Livingston, posted a picture on Facebook of Clyde, sporting a cowboy hat, holding his orange-clad nephew.
“We kind of have that in the family where one side’s Alabama fans and one side’s Tennessee,” said Brad Roberts, one of Clyde’s two sons, while reflecting on the photo.
Brad remembered years of his father’s dedication to the Vols: The family made it a habit to go each year and sit in the exact same spot.
“Nobody has ever sat in that seat but my dad,” Roberts said. “That’s his seat.”
Some of the same people have been sitting next to Clyde through the years, other season ticket holders, people whom the Roberts’ clan sees only during the season. “They’re like our best friends for seven Saturdays,” Brad Roberts said.
Now he suddenly has to think about something he never wanted to: Who’s going to sit in seat 16 now?
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said. “We thought we had 10 more years at least.”
‘I wish I had sent the text’
Clyde Roberts was accompanied to games by many family members over the years, sitting beside him in seat 15.
One of those was Macy Roberts, Brad’s daughter.
“I think the main reason I went to games with my father and grandfather was just to spend time with them,” she said.
Macy, now a 17-year-old junior at Alcoa High School, grew up half-a-minute’s drive away from her grandparents. Traditions were a family bedrock: camping at Fall Creek Falls, Christmas Eve at Clyde and Sandy’s home, the Vols games.
“I could go on for days about all the memories I have with my grandfather and how present he has been in my life,” Macy said. Brad and Todd Roberts, the other son, emphasized their father rarely missed a game, a play or anything his grandchildren were involved in.
But the Roberts’ joyful family life was jolted when they found out Clyde was sick.
Macy remembered that day, calling her grandmother to wish her a happy birthday, hearing the tone in Sandy’s voice, knowing something was not right.
“I wrote a text to my grandfather explaining that I hoped he was doing OK and telling him that I loved him,” she said. “I assumed that my grandmother would inform him of my call the next day and that I could soon tell him in person. I wish I knew this would not be the case. I wish I sent the text.”
Caring for family
The Roberts’ family are one of a growing number who have to face the fear and loss that comes when COVID-19 invades homes, lifestyles and hopes.
Macy Roberts said she knows her generation will have to live with COVID’s impact for the rest of their lives. For her personally, that now means never being able to separate the words “coronavirus” and “grandparents.”
The pandemic didn’t just drag Blount students like Macy, her brother, Griffin, and her cousins, Nick and Natalie, from school and normalcy. It’s also turned them into eager, full-time caregivers, even with the high risk of infection.
The family has been trying to look after Sandy, not only because she is also fighting the virus, but because there’s now a void where her husband used to be.
Brad Roberts spoke for all the family involved in caring for his mother and father in their sickness and said it was an experience that boils people down to the essentials.
“You’re going to strip away everything, every distraction, every extra urge or desire,” he said, speaking to those who may find themselves in similar circumstances. “You’re going to get to your real self, your best self, and you are going to take care of the people you love.”
Clyde’s sons said there have been times over the past weeks when they’ve feared for their own health. But they’ve stayed the course caring for their parents, regardless of the circumstances.
Processing
In return, the community has responded with love and support. The brothers say they’ve received texts from people they haven’t seen in years, encouraging them, asking how to help, offering up prayers.
Clyde’s grandchildren are sorting out the pieces of an interrupted life, trying to figure out what to do without baseball, prom and graduation. Macy writes to seek closure.
“Losing someone you love is sad,” she said, but added that was important, too. “We are all allowed to be sad, and we should not prevent ourselves from feeling this sadness because someone has it worse.”
As the Roberts’ family copes and processes now, they’re coming closer together too, not only with each other, but with Blount.
Part of that processing is not only trying to figure out how to live without Clyde, but remembering how important it was when he was still there.
Like those times when he sat in seat 16.
“At the time, I had no idea what the technical terms meant, why the people beside me were shouting in anger, or why that yellow flag was tossed on the field,” Macy Roberts said. “All I knew was that I was spending time with the people I loved, and that was more than enough.”
