Shaking the principal’s hand while receiving a diploma has been a long-held tradition during graduation ceremonies — but the practice was noticeably absent from Maryville High School’s commencement Friday evening.
Maryville is the first high school in Blount County to host an in-person graduation ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic. The graduates picked up their diploma as the sun was setting over the football field, and then they smiled with retiring Principal Greg Roach for a photo.
Madison Cox, granddaughter of Stanley B. “Skeeter” Shields, received her diploma Friday evening.
The football stadium is named after Shields who was the mayor of Maryville from 1967 to 1999. Cox smiled as she walked across the stage to grab her diploma.
“Well, it’s definitely crazy, and it’s definitely exciting,” Cox said of graduating during the pandemic. “It’s extremely exciting. Actually, we’re lucky to have an actual graduation. It sucks not to have a normal graduation.”
High school graduations always have the usual pomp and circumstance, and even a ceremony held during a pandemic still marks the transition to the next phase of life.
“It’s about me becoming an adult and leaving my childhood, it’s exciting, but also scary,” Cox noted.
Cox plans on studying kinesiology at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. She knows there’s a possibility that UTC classes may be held online starting in the fall because of the pandemic.
“For right now, I’m just hoping we do have in-person classes,” Cox said, “and as of right now we are going to (have in-person classes) and I’m going to hope that stays that way.”
Cox is one of 360 graduates this year from Maryville. About 25 of those seniors chose not to attend the ceremony. However a few of those opting out had their photos taken on the graduation stage Friday morning instead of during the evening ceremony.
Graduate Henry Astor received his diploma during the celebration. Astor said he and his classmates were glad they got a final farewell to high school with an in-person ceremony.
Astor said that graduating during the coronavirus pandemic will be a story he tells for years to come. He may even relay the details to his future grandchildren.
Astor expected Maryville would end up hosting a graduation, but he thought it may be delayed until later in the year, and may have even been held in the winter. When he learned that his in-person graduation would be held in May, he was pleasantly surprised.
“I think the biggest shock was when it was announced about over a month ago ‘what’s going to be the legal situation,’” Astor said. “Would there be any stay-at-home orders?”
Gov. Bill Lee ended Tennessee’s safer at home order on April 31, and the state has continued to ease coronavirus restrictions.
Among the prevention measures Maryville City Schools officials put in place were all graduation attendees had their temperatures checked before entering the stadium, and no one with a temperature above 100.4 degrees was permitted to enter. Also, the graduates’ seats on the field were spaced six feet apart, and the bleachers were marked off with yellow tape to indicate where guests shouldn’t sit.
Astor plans on attending Columbia University in the fall, and he will likely either major in history or linguistics. He said he was glad he got to experience a proper send off from the community before heading to New York City for an Ivy League university.
“I, and the seniors, we appreciate the attention and the empathy we’re receiving,” Astor said. “I do feel recognized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.