In a time when Americans are encouraged to stay at home, Blount Countians are following the national trend of finding solace in animals.
Despite the buildings being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Blount County Animal Center and the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center have reported an increase in adoptions and fostering of animals.
“In the beginning (of the pandemic), we saw a higher percentage of adoption,” BCAC Director Jim Naelitz said. “As time is going on, the percentage that is coming in and adopting is decreasing, but not at an alarming rate.”
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said that while adoptions and fosters have risen, the number of animals picked up by animal control has remained steady — meaning the same amount of animals are going into the shelter, but more are going out with new owners.
Crisp reported that in March, 20 animals were picked up by Maryville animal control officers. By April 16, nine animals had been picked up.
Animal control officers will continue to pick up stray animals or those who may be in danger during the pandemic, Crisp said.
After animals are retrieved by animal control officers, they are either returned to their owners, kept at the Maryville Animal Shelter or taken to MAARC. The animals can be adopted or fostered while being held at either locations.
MAARC currently has four cats, six kittens and 10 dogs being fostered. The shelter has one dog adoption this month.
To care for animals that have not yet been fostered or adopted, a group of MAARC volunteers, in addition to staff members, still are going into the shelter to feed and play with the animals.
“We can go in and clean, take care of the dogs and cats,” MAARC volunteer Kerrie LaFalle said. “But no hanging out or anything like that.”
Despite not being able to go into the center to visit with the animals as they usually would, several BCAC volunteers offered to foster animals during the coronavirus pandemic, Naelitz said.
BCAC staff members still are going into the center to care for the animals and assist with adoptions, which can be done on an appointment-only basis.
The appointment-only method has proven successful because most people look at the animals on the center’s website and then go into the center to meet those animals, Naelitz said.
“What we did see is it’s a higher percentage of people making appointments that are adopting than when it was just open and anybody could go through,” Naelitz said. “It seems like when they make the appointment, they go on our website and they see an individual animal that they’re interested in. They do a little bit more research before coming in.”
Photos and information about all animals available for foster or adoption can be found on the centers’ websites.
Adopting animals during this time, LaFalle said, is important because companionship is vital to maintaining a positive outlook in a daunting time.
“I know it gets lonely even though you might be with your family. Your animals also give you a purpose — they still need to go outside and go potty. They still need exercise. It gives you an opportunity to go outside,” LaFalle said. “We can’t go see other people, but we still have our animals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.