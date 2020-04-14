BLOUNT COVID-19 CHART: April 14

The chart tracks the progress of COVID-19 cases in Blount County according to the daily stats provided by the Tennessee Dept. of Health. The blue line at bottom indicates the number of new cases each day in Blount County. The Red bars indicate the total confirmed cases by day. The Gray area reflects the total number of test results for COVID-19. Currently There have been 589 results returned, with 542 negatives and 47 positives. Of those 47, 36 are listed as recovered, leaving 11 known and confirmed active cases in the county.

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times | Source: Tenn Dept of Health

Confirmed Cases (New cases added 3 p.m. April 14)

BLOUNT: 47 (+1) out of 589 tested.

Deaths: 3 (+0) | Recovered: 36 (+0)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 231 (+5) | Monroe: 9 (+1)

Loudon: 17 (+1) | Knox: 174 (+1) | Sevier: 22 (+0)

Deaths: 4 (+0) — all in Knox

TENNESSEE: 5,823 (+213) out of 78,831 tested.

Deaths: 124 (+15)

Hospitalizations: 633 (+54)

Recovered: 1,969 (+298)

