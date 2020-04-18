The chart tracks the progress of COVID-19 cases in Blount County according to the daily stats provided by the Tennessee Dept. of Health. The top line indicates the total number of tests administered for Blount County with 648 on April 17. The gray area indicates the negative results. The blue numbers indicate the positive result count total for the county and the area between it and the red bars indicate recovered cases. The red bars indicate the reported active cases in Blount County on that day with the total of 2 on April 17 reaching the lowest point since March 23. The bottom line reflects the number of new positives added each day with the last new positive added April 14. The state adjusted totals on April 16, resulting in one previously positive for Blount being reassigned to another area. The current totals reflect that there have been 648 results returned, with 602 negatives and 46 positives. Of those 46, 41 are listed as recovered, and three have died, leaving two known and confirmed active cases in the county. With an estimated population over 131,000 less than a half of one percent of the county’s population has been tested.