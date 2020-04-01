Everyday life has changed during the coronavirus outbreak, and we’re inviting you to share your new reality.
Send a photo of your home office setup, your kids doing lessons long distance, meals you improvised based on available food, neighbors supporting each other and anything else that shows how Blount County residents are responding to this evolving situation.
Snap a picture and email the full-size image to bc2020@thedailytimes.com with “BC COVID-19” in the subject line. If you are sending from a smartphone, choose the actual size for the image attachment, the largest available.
Remember to include your full name, who’s in the picture and any details you’d like to share about the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.