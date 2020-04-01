Sarah Masteller-Anderson is home keeping her five youngest children busy. With the warm weather (from left) Sarah Grace, 16, works on a project, Blake, 12, works on a bicycle and Jax, 1, watches his siblings on the deck. “ I am home with our youngest five through this while my husband works out of state all week. We have gone for walks. Torn apart bikes and fixed them, painted canvas, video games for hours, snacks for days, scrubbed and scrubbed and scrubbed. ... We have played horse shoes and ring toss, velcro ball and basketball. Got out a car carpet for the toddler and a teepee. It’s basically been an early summer break, but mom was not ready. “Thankfully the school is dropping off snacks daily at the end of our driveway! I couldn’t even find milk for the baby so the school milk was a life saver week 1!!! “This is more like what I remember my childhood being like. We all needed to be forced to slow down and spend time with who is important,” Masteller-Anderson wrote in her email.