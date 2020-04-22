BLOUNT COVID-19 CHART: April 22

The chart tracks the progress of COVID-19 cases in Blount County according to the daily stats provided by the Tennessee Dept. of Health. The gray area indicates the total number of test results for Blount County. The blue area indicates the number of positives now listed as recovered. The red bars indicate the remaining active cases that have tested positive, presently up one to three. As of the April 22 report, 824 test results have been returned for Blount County residents. With an estimated population over 131,000 just over one half of one percent of the county’s population has been tested and received results.The gray dot at top indicates the approximate point where testing would reach 1%.

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times | Source: Tenn Dept of Health

Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. April 22)

BLOUNT: 47 (+1) out of 824 tested.

Deaths: 3 (+0)

Recovered: 41 (+0)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 266 (+10) | Monroe: 11 (+0)

Loudon: 23 (+0) | Knox: 199 (+3) | Sevier: 33 (+7)

Deaths: 6 (+0)

TENNESSEE: 7,842 (+448) out of 114,980 tested.

Deaths: 166 (+9)

Hospitalizations: 775 (+15) | Recovered: 4,012 (+184)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.