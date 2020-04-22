The chart tracks the progress of COVID-19 cases in Blount County according to the daily stats provided by the Tennessee Dept. of Health. The gray area indicates the total number of test results for Blount County. The blue area indicates the number of positives now listed as recovered. The red bars indicate the remaining active cases that have tested positive, presently up one to three. As of the April 22 report, 824 test results have been returned for Blount County residents. With an estimated population over 131,000 just over one half of one percent of the county’s population has been tested and received results.The gray dot at top indicates the approximate point where testing would reach 1%.