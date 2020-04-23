Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. April 23)
BLOUNT: 48 (+1) out of 801 tested*.
Deaths: 3 (+0)
Recovered: 41 (+0)
BORDERING COUNTIES: 273 (+7) | Monroe: 12 (+1)
Loudon: 24 (+1) | Knox: 203 (+4) | Sevier: 34 (+1)
Deaths: 6 (+0)
TENNESSEE: 8,266 (+424) out of 123,100 tested.
Deaths: 170 (+4)
Hospitalizations: 793 (+18) | Recovered: 4,193 (+181)
* On April 22, the state indicated 824 test results had been completed in Blount County. That number dropped to 801 on April 23. The Daily Times has requested additional information to explain the discrepancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.