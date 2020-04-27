BLOUNT COVID-19 CHART: April 27

The chart tracks the progress of COVID-19 cases in Blount County according to the daily stats provided by the Tennessee Dept. of Health. The top line indicates the total number of positive test results for Blount County. The blue line indicates the number of those currently listed as recovered. The red line indicate the remaining active cases that have tested positive. As of the April 26 report, 1,064 test results have been returned for Blount County residents. With an estimated population over 131,000, just less than one percent of the county’s population has been tested and received results.

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times | Source: Tenn Dept of Health

Confirmed Cases (New cases added by 3 p.m. April 27)

BLOUNT: 54 (+1) out of 1,064 tested

Deaths: 3 (+0)

Recovered: 42 (+1)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 302 (+20) | Monroe: 15 (+2)

Loudon: 27 (+0) | Knox: 214 (+4) | Sevier: 46 (+1)

Deaths: 6 (+0)

TENNESSEE: 9,918 (+251) out of 154,402 tested.

Deaths: 184 (+3)

Hospitalizations: 837 (+9) | Recovered: 4,720 (+193)

