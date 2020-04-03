APRIL 3: Tennessee Covid-19 Graph

Graph shows Tennessee's total case count as it grows in red and the daily increase is tracked in blue line below. The state added 222 COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. April 3 with five new deaths. The report also included 30 new hospitalizations and 28 new recovered patients. SOURCE: Tenn. Dept of Health

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times

Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 3 p.m. April 3)

BLOUNT: 33 (+1) out of 202 tested.

BORDERING COUNTIES: 128 (+14) — Monroe: 5 (+0) | Loudon: 12 (+3) Knox: 98 (+8) | Sevier: 13 (+3)

TENNESSEE: 3,067 (+222) out of 37,839 tested.

Deaths: 37 (+5) — One death (Knox) in bordering counties.

Hospitalizations: 293 (+30) | Recovered: 248 (+28)

