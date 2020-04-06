APRIL 6: Tennessee Covid-19 Graph

Graph shows Tennessee’s total case count as it grows in red and the daily increase is tracked in blue line below. The state added 169 COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. April 6 with 21 new deaths. The report also included 21 new hospitalizations and 61 new recovered patients. Hospitalization is running at 9.3% of positive tests in the state. SOURCE: Tenn. Dept of Health

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times

Confirmed Cases (New cases added as of 4 p.m. April 6)

BLOUNT: 38 (+2) out of 332 tested.

Deaths: 2 (+1)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 154 (+6)

Monroe: 6 (+0) | Loudon: 13 (+0) Knox: 119 (+4) | Sevier: 16 (+2)

Deaths: 3 (+2) — all in Knox

TENNESSEE: 3,802 (+481) out of 47,350 tested.

Deaths: 65 (+21) 

Hospitalizations: 352 (+24) | Recovered: 356 (+61)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.