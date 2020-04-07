APRIL 7: Tennessee Covid-19 Graph

Graph shows Tennessee’s total case count as it grows in red and the daily increase is tracked in blue line below. The state added 336 COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. April 7 with 7 new deaths. The report also included 56 new hospitalizations and 110 new recovered patients. Hospitalization is running at 9.9% of positive tests in the state. SOURCE: Tenn. Dept of Health

 Marcus Fitzsimmons | The Daily Times | SOUCE: Tenn Dept of Health

Confirmed Cases (New cases added at 3 p.m. April 7)

BLOUNT: 41 (+3) out of 349 tested.

Deaths: 2 (+0)

BORDERING COUNTIES: 182 (+28)

Monroe: 6 (+0) | Loudon: 15 (+2) Knox: 143 (+24) | Sevier: 18 (+2)

Deaths: 3 (+0) — all in Knox

TENNESSEE: 4,138 (+336) out of 52,874 tested.

Deaths: 72 (+7)

Hospitalizations: 408 (+56)

Recovered: 466 (+110)

