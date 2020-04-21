Last week, the Arconic Foundation donated $50,000 to United Way of Blount County’s COVID-19 Response Fund — bringing the total to more than $150,000.
United Way established the fund in March to address the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 on the local community.
“The COVID-19 Response Fund provides flexible resources to current community partner agencies, as well as other nonprofits, that are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and its economic consequences,” a UWBC press release stated.
United Way combined $45,000 from its discretionary fund with donations from Atmos Energy, Clayton Homes, Blount Community Fund, East Tennessee Foundation, First Horizon, Leadership Blount, LeConte Realty Foundation and the Truist Foundation. The largest of these donations, however, came from the Arconic Foundation, which last week donated a third of the total amount in the fund.
“Arconic Foundation grants have always made a difference in our community — normally going to fund nonprofit programs around STEM education and workforce development,” Arconic Community Relations Manager Christy Newman said. “But this year, Arconic Foundation acted quickly to assist local communities when it became obvious that COVID-19 was going to have such a negative impact on many of our area’s social services.”
Local organizations that could benefit from the grant are encouraged to apply, UWBC Communications Manager Julie Stansberry said. Organizations are able to apply for funds more than once.
With organizations’ donations and the initial $45,000, United Way has given money to 12 local entities.
“Fortunately our organization was built for times like these,” UWBC Vice President Wendy Wand said.” “Times when our community needs support, not just now in an emergency but during the recovery phases as well. Our nonprofits are here for the long haul, keeping lights on, providing medical assistance, childcare, mental healthcare and so much more. We as United Way are right here beside them supporting them every step of the way.”
One of the recipients, Good Neighbors of Blount County, offers financial support to people struggling to pay their rent and electric bills — a common issue during the national pandemic, according to Lisa Blackwood, executive director of Good Neighbors.
Blackwood said Good Neighbors has been especially busy since the pandemic reached Tennessee. Since March 2, Good Neighbors has assisted or interviewed 272 people — nearly 100 more than this time last year.
Of that number, 143 were seeking assistance because of financial problems related to COVID-19, Blackwood said.
“This has caught all kinds of people off guard,” she said. “They weren’t expecting it. Normally, they can do just fine, but suddenly they can’t.”
Second Harvest of East Tennessee, another COVID-19 Response Fund recipient, also has seen a spike in usage of the organization’s resources.
Since the breakout of the pandemic, Second Harvest has given out a total of 100,000 pounds of food. In total, the food bank has served 8,000 more people than in March 2019.
In the first three weeks of April, nearly a million pounds of food were distributed, Second Harvest’s Director of Development Rachel Ellis said.
“We’re extremely grateful and beyond overwhelmed with the generosity of East Tennessee,” she said. “But as quickly as it comes in, it’s flying right out the door.
To donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit https://unit edwayblount.org/covid-19 or mail checks to the United Way office at 1615 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, 37804. Checks should be made payable to United Way of Blount County with “COVID-19 Response Fund” written in the memo.
For more information on the grant process or to apply, email Wendy Wand at wwand@unitedwayblount.org.
