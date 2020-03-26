Arconic’s Alcoa plants will reduce work schedules for many employees due to economic strains and resulting slowing of business created by the COVID-19 outbreak, officials confirmed Thursday.
Spokeswoman Christy Newman told The Daily Times in an email that Arconic Tennessee Operations will reduce current work schedules for most hourly employees “beginning next week.”
This is a response to COVID-19 shutdowns, Newman said, and is related to lower customer orders.
“This reduction in hours will enable us to keep all crews working,” she said, adding this move also will allow the company to quickly increase volume when customers start ordering at normal levels again.
Arconic is still filling orders for essential products, however, and is using the reduction in hours to practice social distancing and increase sanitation efforts in its facilities, Newman said.
