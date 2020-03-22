The governments of Blount County, cities of Maryville, Alcoa, Friendsville and Townsend and towns of Rockford and Louisville announced Sunday their support of Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, Lee signed the Governor’s Executive Order 17, which issued guidelines for public businesses to take to protect communities from the coronavirus.
According to the order, no social gatherings of 10 or more people will be permitted.
Local governments issued a joint release to support Lee's order.
Food service establishments are only to offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery service. Additionally, with the purchase of food, those establishments may sell alcohol in closed containers to people over the age of 21 by take-out or delivery.
Gyms and fitness centers are to suspend in-person services until April 6.
Only essential caregivers are permitted to visit nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Businesses are encouraged to take steps to help prevent the spread, such as enacting exclusive shopping hours for vulnerable populations.
The executive order also advised all Tennesseans to take “particular care” to protect populations that are most vulnerable to the illness.
“All the leadership of our governments implore our community to stay home, away from crowds and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the joint release states. “We are all responsible to take these actions as citizens, neighbors and friends.”
According to the release, local governments are encouraging people to stay inside their homes and limit movement outside unless necessary.
“By taking aggressive actions now, we can help limit the effect and duration of the spread of this virus," the release states.
The governments jointly created a website — www.maryvillegov.com/covid-19-blount-information — to keep citizens informed about local measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.