Blount County government leaders issued a joint statement Friday in support of the governor’s executive order that requires Tennessee residents to stay home.
Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 23 on Thursday, April 2; it amended a Monday, March 30, order that encouraged Tennessee residents to stay home, and it now requires Tennesseans to only leave their homes for essential activities. The March 30 order closed all non-essential businesses including bowling alleys, skating rinks and hair salons.
Along with Blount County, leaders from cities of Maryville, Alcoa, Friendsville and Townsend and the towns of Rockford and Louisville all agreed with Lee’s decision.
“As mayors, we need to be able to trust all Blount County citizens to strictly adhere to the governor’s orders,” the leaders said in the joint statement. “Our local law enforcement agencies will continue to enforce these executive orders to the extent allowed and possible. We simply need our community and our businesses to do the right thing and only take care of absolute essential business to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Do not wait until it impacts your family directly. We are all taking stay-at-home seriously in consideration of our entire community. It takes all of us to do our part.”
Lee said during a Thursday, April 2, press conference announcing the stay-at-home mandate that each individual law enforcement agency will have discretion in how to enforce the executive orders that are in effect until April 14.
The top law enforcement officials from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryville, Alcoa and Townend Police departments issued a joint statement Friday responding to the governor’s order. The statement encourages residents to follow the stay-at-home decree.
The law enforcement statement notes that many citizens have asked police if they are allowed to take walks on Blount County’s greenways or participate in other outdoor activities.
“The answer is ‘yes,’ but it should be limited,” law enforcement brass responded in the statement. “According to (the executive orders) engaging in outdoor activity is allowed, however, congregating or playing on playgrounds is not covered as an essential activity.”
The joint police department statement also emphasized the four agencies will not be setting up checkpoints to ask citizens for travel documents while residents are outside their homes.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell said in an email to The Daily Times his department’s efforts will be on education instead of enforcement.
“Our efforts and focus will be on educating and persuading non-essential businesses to adhere to the spirit of Gov. Lee’s executive orders and we want to do the same for individuals as far as advising and persuading them to stay at home, except for taking care of essential needs,” Carswell said. “If educating, persuasion and warning does not work, then the option of last resort would be to cite flagrant violators into General Sessions court. This is a bridge we hope we don’t have to cross, but the fact is there is that possibility a business or someone could be cited for violating the Governor’s Executive Order …”
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in an email to The Daily Times violating the governor’s order is a Class A misdemeanor.
“If a person chooses to violate this order they are subject to a citation,” Crisp said. “We have always been proud of our community in doing the right thing. Together we will defeat this silent and invisible threat by standing united to make our community safe.”
Alcoa’s police chief urged the community to only leave their homes for essential needs.
“This country is unstoppable when it comes to uniting to fight for a just cause,” Carswell said. “In this case, the enemy is silent and it is threatening to our loved ones. If we all can just stay home, this virus can be defeated.”
