Blount County government leaders issued a joint statement Friday in support of the governor's executive order that requires Tennessee residents to stay home.
Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order No. 23 on Thursday, April 2; it amended a Monday, March 30, order that encouraged Tennessee residents to stay home, and it now requires Tennesseans to only leave their homes for essential activities.
Along with Blount County, leaders from cities of Maryville, Alcoa, Friendsville and Townsend and the towns of Rockford and Louisville all agreed with Lee's decision.
“As mayors, we need to be able to trust all Blount County citizens to strictly adhere to the governor’s orders," the leaders said in the joint statement. "Our local law enforcement agencies will continue to enforce these executive orders to the extent allowed and possible. We simply need our community and our businesses to do the right thing and only take care of absolute essential business to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Do not wait until it impacts your family directly. We are all taking stay-at-home seriously in consideration of our entire community. It takes all of us to do our part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.