Nearly two weeks after reporting five positive cases of COVID-19 at Asbury Place in Maryville, the retirement home appears to have effectively contained the virus — reporting only one new positive case in 11 days.
On June 22, Asbury Executive Director David Wildgen released a statement that three residents and two employees had tested positive for the coronavirus.
As of July 3, that number had grown by only one, and it was an Asbury employee, according to Asbury’s website.
“We remain incredibly proud of the work our associates are doing to safeguard the more than 325 residents on our campus,” Asbury Director of External and Marketing Communications Cathy Canning emailed.
In addition to the five positive cases confirmed June 22, Asbury reported that 50 others had been potentially exposed to the virus at that time.
According to Asbury’s COVID-19 data from July 3, that number had grown to 212.
Exposure, Canning explained, means that a person has qualified as at risk by standards outlined by the state or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Per state and federal regulations, all newly admitted residents in a nursing home are required to self-quarantine. Most of the 29 residents listed as exposed fall into that category, Canning said.
As for the 183 staff members, she said the reasons vary as to why they are listed as exposed.
A person also could be coined as a “potential exposure” if he or she has visited a family member in the hospital. That person would be asked to quarantine upon returning to Asbury.
Additionally, if either a resident or staff member reports any sign of illness or indicates participation in a situation in which they could have been exposed to the virus, they are considered potentially exposed.
“People fall into these categories for a number of reasons due to the abundance of caution with which we are operating,” Canning said. “Any of these may result in us asking them to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.”
Staff members are required to participate in several screening checkpoints throughout the workday. All vendors entering Asbury buildings also are required to be screened for the virus.
Officials at the retirement facility, which consists of an assisted living center, a health care center and independent living apartments, have been testing for the virus for nearly a month, Canning said.
During the week of June 8, Asbury tested all residents and workers at the assisted living center. No positive results were found during that round of testing.
On June 18 and 19, all associates and residents of the health care center were swabbed for the virus, with no positive cases returned.
After two employee tests eventually came back positive on June 22, Canning said Asbury implemented weekly testing of nursing center employees.
Residents are tested based on whether they show symptoms or are potentially exposed, she added.
“As testing supplies and laboratory resources have become more available in each of our markets, Asbury has moved to test associates as a key element of our prevention and containment strategies for the virus,” she said.
Two of the three Asbury workers who tested positive for the virus have recovered and are back to work, Canning said.
All positive cases, according to the retirement center’s website, have been staff members or employees at the nursing center.
“Currently, all residents and associates of our health care center and assisted living center have been tested, and all tests came back negative,” Canning said. “We are proud of our associates’ continued commitment to our rigorous infection-control processes and to the residents whose health and well-being is our highest priority.”
To prevent the virus from spreading further, Canning said Asbury will continue to require masks, physical distancing and good hand hygiene. Employees also are required to wear the appropriate amount of personal protective equipment based on their jobs.
“In addition, we have heightened cleaning and surface sanitation practices in place, daily contact tracing, continual education on COVID-transmission prevention practices and services that encourage physical distancing — including contact-free delivery of meals and necessities,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.