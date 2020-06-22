Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 50 others have been exposed to the virus at Asbury Place in Maryville, according to the senior living facility's website.
Three of Asbury's active cases are residents and two staff members, the site states. No further information about the positive cases was available, and Ashbury Place officials have not yet responded to queries from The Daily Times.
According to the COVID-19 update page on the facility's website, 29 residents and 21 associates have been exposed to and tested for the the coronavirus.
This article will be updated as more information is made available. A detailed story will run in Tuesday's print edition.l
