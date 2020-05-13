Last week Gov. Bill Lee gave residents of Blount County and 88 other Tennessee counties the go-ahead to enjoy one of life’s most missed activities during the COVID-19 quarantine — a haircut.
While salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen May 6 per the governor’s Executive Order 33, getting a haircut was no longer as simple as sitting down in a swiveling salon chair.
The order, signed by Lee on May 5, mandated that close-contact businesses adhere to strict guidelines such as employees wearing masks at all times, work spaces being six feet apart and services being available only by appointment.
“It’s definitely been a learning curve as far as all of the new requirements that we have in place for safety,” said Anjelica Finstad, part owner of Friendsville Barbershop.
But even with the firm guidelines, people in the county have been jumping at the opportunity to get a trim.
“Everyone was so happy to have us back — not even just for the haircut but for the interaction,” Finstad said. “A barber shop is somewhere you come to hang out and chit chat and unfortunately, we’re not allowed to do that right now. They get five weeks for conversation in a 20- to 30-minute haircut.”
Johnny Morgan, owner of Broadway Barber Shop in Maryville, opened his barbershop at midnight May 6 and had people waiting to get their hair cut even in the middle of the night.
“We opened up at midnight — the first minute that we could open up,” Morgan said. “We were booked for 24 hours solid. We kept the shop open for 24 hours, and there was zero downtime.”
Morgan said Broadway Barber Shop was so busy for the rest of the week that he made the decision to extend the shop’s normal business hours by nearly four hours.
Finstad said similar things about her shop — which opened last week and was completely booked for 3 ½ days.
“We’ve been staying booked every single day,” Finstad said. “From Wednesday to Saturday, we did 180-plus haircuts.”
Luckily for both Morgan and Finstad, their businesses function with the use of a small number of employees — Broadway Barber with three hairdressers and Friendsville Barbershop with just two.
Another local salon, Travis Hair Design, has been fully functioning with only one employee, owner Travis Hall.
“I just happened to be working alone when this happened, and I think it’s ideal,” Hall said. “It was just kind of the luck of the draw that it happened this way, but I’m quite happy about it because it feels safe.”
Hall also worked at a salon in Knoxville before the pandemic hit, but says that he now will only work at his salon in Maryville until Tennessee reaches the later stages of reopening.
Hall said he sanitizes the salon chairs in front of each customer and hands them their capes in separate gallon-sized plastic bags to ensure his customers know the sanitation requirements are being honored.
“Rather than just tell them it’s been cleaned before they get here, I try to sanitize things in front of them so that they can feel more confident,” he said. “It’s not only clean, but it fosters confidence.”
Per the governor’s order, close-contact businesses are required to disinfect workstations and equipment after each customer, sanitize commonly touched surfaces and deep clean daily.
The stringent requirements have made some people uncomfortable, Finstad said, but for the most part all customers have been willing and thankful to obey the rules to be able to get a haircut.
“Most of the customers have been very receptive to what we’re trying to do,” Morgan agreed. “There’s always that 2% that refuses to wear a mask, and we’re having to refuse services to them.”
Despite the occasional customer refusing to abide by the guidelines, the shops have no intention of allowing exceptions to the distancing and sanitation rules.
“I touch people and I’m close to them in my work, and they’re like family to me,” Hall said. “I think that’s the case with all hairdressers. We feel like everyone is our family so to speak. So if you see me at the grocery store and I’m wearing a mask and gloves and carrying a bottle of alcohol that I spray on everything I touch, that’s because I’m a hairstylist.”
