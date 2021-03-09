The Blount County Health Department gave 1,050 COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, March 8 — more than the intended 700, but fewer than the 1,400 that were promised.
Tennessee Department of Health Regional Public Information Officer Corie Gouge told The Daily Times that a “system glitch” led to 1,400 vaccination appointments being scheduled rather than the planned 700.
“We’re still waiting for answers, but I can assure you we are investigating (the glitch),” Gouge said. “We have checked, double checked, quadruple checked to make sure that … everything looks correct and on schedule, so folks don’t have to worry about that.”
The county health department sent emails to everyone whose appointments were canceled, but many didn’t receive those emails in time and lined the streets, waiting hours for shots they wouldn’t receive and causing gridlock on McCammon Avenue and South Calderwood Street.
Anyone with a confirmed appointment who chose to wait out the hours-long traffic jams was offered a vaccine.
“Anyone that decided to come and wait, stay in line if they weren’t able to reschedule, whatever the situation may have been, anyone that was in line, waited ... they received their vaccine yesterday,” Gouge said, referring to Monday.
Blount County resident Sally Gross and her husband approached BCHD at 10:45 a.m. for their 11 a.m. appointment when they were stopped in front of Midland Plaza on South Calderwood for about three hours.
“It was also backed up as far as you could see coming the opposite direction,” Gross emailed The Daily Times.
After waiting for three hours, sometimes sitting idle for 20 minutes at a time, Gross said her car malfunctioned and wouldn’t move. She called AAA, and an Alcoa Police officer stayed with her until the wrecker company arrived.
“Luckily cars were able to go past me,” she said.
Gross and her husband, who had no choice but to lose their spots in the vaccination line, are two of the 350 appointment holders who will have to wait even longer to be vaccinated.
“Now we are not sure what we are going to do,” Gross emailed.
No standing appointments will be affected by rescheduling the March 8 appointments, Gouge said, adding that BCHD may extend hours of operation or add extra vaccine clinics to accommodate the people whose appointments were canceled.
But Monday’s system mishap raises questions about the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution, specifically why only 700 people are scheduled when BCHD exhibited on March 8 the ability to vaccinate more than 1,000 in a single day.
“We are skeptical of the Health Dept,” Gross emailed. “They keep opening it up to new groups and ages and yet we, who are over 75, can’t seem to be able to get vaccinated.”
Gouge said the reason only 700 people are scheduled daily isn’t a supply issue — the health department has a steady flow of doses from the state — but rather is a staffing and space issue.
“There’s no issue with supply or vaccine shortage. That was not the issue yesterday,” Gouge said. “We had enough vaccine. We just did not have anywhere to place (people) or unfortunately enough time during the day with staff.”
The Tennessee National Guard and BCHD workers who administer the doses are required to observe vaccine recipients for 15 minutes after their shots.
People wait out this post-vaccination period in the health department parking lot.
“There wasn’t enough room for people once they received their vaccine for that holding area,” Gouge said. “That was the biggest hold-up is that we just didn’t have a place to put people after they received the vaccine.”
While Gouge said an investigation into the system glitch is occurring through the regional health department in tandem with the state, Gross said more could have been done to avoid or correct Monday’s mishaps.
“I can’t believe that they didn’t realize there was a problem sooner and if nothing else did not go along and count the number of people in the cars and send everyone else home,” she said. “It was a terrible experience.”
