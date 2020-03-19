The Blount County Public Library may have closed its doors to the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will continue to share its resources through curbside pickup.
In a coronavirus risk plan published March 13 on the library’s Facebook page, BCPL said it would only close if there were “active cases” of COVID-19 in the county, but with thousands of other businesses and public entities closing across the state, the library — which hosts hundreds of patrons each day — changed its plans.
As of Tuesday, BCPL announced it was closed to the public, but library employees would continue working in the building.
After the closure, Ari Baker, the library’s education services manager, and the rest of the library team went to work to plan ways to continue serving the county.
“We closed the building but we still wanted to be able to provide a service to our community that was safe,” Baker said. “Especially in this moment where everything is closed and not accessible, we felt like it was still important to provide service in some capacity.”
Beginning Thursday, library employees delivered pre-ordered books, movies, magazines, audiobooks and tax forms directly to people’s cars outside of the library.
Curbside pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front entrance of the library. Orders can be placed online or by phone up to two hours before the desired pickup.
“You can place a reservation online,” Baker said. “You can be sure you’ll get exactly what you want because you’re clicking on it and saying ‘I want this thing!’”
According to Baker, BCPL plans to continue curbside delivery as long as the library is closed to the public.
“I think it’s going to be a good service, and hopefully more people realize it’s available,” he said.
Additionally, he said, having access to these resources while students are out of school was important to library staff.
“I think especially in this moment when people are in dire economic times, at least they have access to educational materials and fun stuff and recreation,” Baker said.
The library also is livestreaming Little Learners storytime on BCPL’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Children will be able to tune into the livestream to sing and read along with library staff.
Computer classes offered by BCPL also have been moved to an online platform. Class participants can access the classes through Zoom, an app in which people can join online meetings.
To ease the difficult time further, the library has suspended any late fees accrued from March 6 until April 1.
As of Thursday afternoon, Tennessee had reported 154 cases of coronavirus, with eight of those in East Tennessee. Blount County has not yet had a confirmed case.
