Blount County Schools investigated but declined to say whether it took any other action over an allegation that a Heritage Middle School teacher’s Facebook posts suggested wearing face masks is about government control, not safety from COVID-19.
The account with the name Susan Whitson Aliff had been deleted by late Saturday afternoon, July 11, the day three screen shots attributed to that account were posted on the Facebook page The Tennessee Holler.
One features a quote saying the best way to control people is to take their freedoms a little bit at a time, with attribution to Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kamp” and an image of a man who looks similar to the Nazi leader. The image has been widely shared on social media by others, while fact-checking sites, including Reuters, have said the quote is not from Hitler and the picture is an altered image of former British Prime Minister David Cameron.
Another post with a drawing of a person wearing a face mask says in part, “It’s not about safety; it’s about compliance.” The third says, “Since when did our government start caring about us??? There is something very dark about this whole Covid virus thing.”
BCS confirmed that Aliff is an HMS special education teacher and has worked for the district since 2011. The Daily Times attempted to reach Aliff but received no response.
The district’s Employee Internet Postings and Social Media policy states in part, “BCS Employees shall treat social media as a professional workplace. The same standards expected in BCS professional settings are expected in social media engagement.”
The policy discourages employees from identifying themselves as BCS employees but states, “If an employee’s Internet Postings or profiles identify him/her as a representative of the Blount County School System, employees must make it clear that any views expressed are the employee’s alone, and do not necessarily reflect those of the District.”
The Daily Times asked whether BCS determined if the Facebook profile had listed Aliff as an employee, and Amanda Vance, communication supervisor for the district, replied, “We were unable to determine the specifics of the Facebook profile.”
“Blount County Schools has taken all appropriate actions related to this matter,” Vance said in an email response to questions from The Daily Times. “As employment matters are confidential, no further comment will be provided at this time.”
Asked whether the district has ever disciplined an employee under the policy, she said, “Blount County Schools has provided verbal reprimands to employees when appropriate. Training on Employee Internet Posting and Social media use are provided regularly.”
Because of the pandemic, Blount County’s school reopening plan will require staff to wear a face covering in common areas, while taking temperatures, in large gatherings, during class changes and in the classroom when social distancing cannot be maintained. Principals and office staff also must wear face coverings when outside the office area, Vance said.
Failure to do so would be a violation of the BCS policy on employee rights and responsibilities, she said. “Should a refusal occur, cases will be reviewed individually and appropriate actions will be taken to ensure a safe learning environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.