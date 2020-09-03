One week after 114 inmates at the Blount County Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19, officials at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said there are no plans for another round of testing.
In an Aug. 28 Facebook post, Sheriff James Berrong wrote that three of the inmates were reporting symptoms, one was under medical care and the other 110 were asymptomatic.
Also in the Facebook post, Berrong announced BCSO had “implemented additional policy and procedure to ensure the safety of the inmate population and the corrections deputies.”
That includes increased cleaning and mandated face coverings for correctional officers, the post stated.
Inmates only are required to wear masks when they’re outside of their assigned housing sections, O’Briant wrote.
The jail is cleaned multiple times throughout the day by both deputies and inmates.
“Inmates are provided cleaning supplies to clean their areas several times a week,” she wrote. “It is up to them to clean their areas.”
When new inmates are booked, they’re quarantined from the general inmate population in “specified housing sections” for 14 days, O’Briant emailed. She would not elaborate on what these sections were.
No plans are in the works to mandate masks further or release certain offenders to ease crowding, O’Briant said.
A July Tennessee Jail Summary Report stated the Blount County jail was at 143% of capacity with a need for an additional 151 beds, making it the second-most-crowded jail in the state.
“Our correctional facility is certified for 350 inmates. Our average daily population today is 530, and our population is 500 or above on a routine basis and has been for several years,” Berrong wrote in the Aug. 28 post. “We do not have the space to quarantine hundreds of inmates, and it is physically not possible to practice physical distancing with our inmate population.”
Blount County’s jail is outranked in overcapacity by the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, which needs an additional 161 beds. As of Sept. 1, there were 211 cases of COVID-19 at the Sullivan County Jail, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.
Though the Blount County jail is overcapacity and more than a quarter of the inmate population had COVID-19 as of Aug. 25, BCSO officials have no plans to release certain inmates, O’Briant emailed.
“We are dealing with an extremely unfortunate set of circumstances and we are grappling with the reality of our situation,” Berrong wrote. “Releasing our inmate population into the general public just isn’t an option.”
