Blount County has proven to be no exception to August’s statewide COVID-19 spike.
From Aug. 1-18, the county saw 499 new coronavirus cases — an average of about 28 a day. During the same time period in July, that number was at 336, or about 19 new cases a day, Tennessee Department of Health data shows.
“The numbers are continuing to rise because, unfortunately, our community still is not significantly complying with wearing a mask, social distancing guidelines, washing hands and avoiding large indoor gatherings,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Harold Naramore emailed. “Adherence to these steps are the only proven measures that we have available to us to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Statewide, the data reads the same: The number of cases is rising at an alarming rate.
More than 27,500 COVID-19 tests throughout the state came back positive from Aug. 1-18, TDH data shows.
Gov. Bill Lee in July gave individual county mayors the authority to mandate masks. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell issued no such mandate.
Mitchell, whose wife tested positive for the virus last month, urges Blount Countians to wear a mask without a mandate.
“As I’ve said in many past releases, and with the strongest emphasis possible, we implore our citizens to do the right thing and follow all recommended precautions to combat COVID-19, which include wearing a mask, limiting your trips out to essential business only and practicing proper social distancing and hygiene,” Mitchell wrote in a July 21 Facebook post.
Mitchell was unavailable for comment Wednesday, emailed his executive assistant, Amy Cowden.
While new cases continue to increase, Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt said the number of active cases has dwindled slightly.
“We are actually experiencing a slight decrease,” he emailed, adding that on July 31, there were 521 active cases in Blount County.
On Aug. 18, there were 485 active cases.
Blount Memorial Hospital had 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Aug. 19. Altogether, the hospital has had 152 COVID-19 inpatients since the virus entered the county in March.
Of those hospitalized, 12 have died due to complications from COVID-19, and 71 hospital employees have tested positive for the virus. The state has recorded three other Blount deaths.
To keep coronavirus numbers down in the county, Naramore encourages Blount Countians to adhere strictly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guideline of wearing masks in public places.
“A recent study from Vanderbilt shows a clear correlation that there are less hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in communities that wear a mask when compared to those communities that do not,” Naramore wrote The Daily Times.
In the study, which was released by Vanderbilt School of Medicine on Aug. 10, researchers found that areas with mask mandates have seen stable or declining hospitalizations compared to communities without such requirements.
“In states and communities where there is strict adherence to these recommendations, the data shows a clear reduction in the spread of the virus,” Naramore emailed. “This is why we continue to urge our community to wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance. Be aware of the gatherings that you participate in. These things are truly important and needed to help stop the spread of the virus in Blount County.”
