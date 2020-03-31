Blount County's number of positive COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the past 24 hours, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Tuesday.
Some 25 Blount County residents had tested positive for the virus as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The jump in cases was the fifth-largest increase in the state, according to the Tennessee State Data Center, trailing Shelby (32), Davidson (27), Sumner and Williamson, which had 20. Knox County was listed with 14 new cases.
The first positive case in Blount County was reported by TDH on March 20. Tuesday's report also listed that 124 tests in Blount County have come back negative for COVID-19.
Tennessee had 2,239 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of 405 cases. The state's death total from coronavirus also was increased to 23 with 10 new deaths among those testing positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.