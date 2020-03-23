Blount County and Alcoa City Schools announced Monday, March 23, they will remain closed through April 6.
The action came a day after Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that restricts social gatherings of more than 10 people through that date and sets new guidelines for businesses.
Blount County Schools also announced that the kindergarten registration and pre-K application day set for April 3 will be rescheduled.
Maryville City Schools already had announced that it would remained closed to April 6.
Clayton-Bradley going digital
The private Clayton-Bradley Academy, which had spring break scheduled March 11-31, announced that it will move to a digital/virtual learning platform on April 6.
Families already have picked up devices and supplies, and staff will be meeting through the Zoom web conferencing platform for professional development to further plan, Assistant Director Kendall Terry told The Daily Times.
Clayton-Bradley teachers will schedule meetings with families over Zoom on April 1-3, and classes will being April 6.
Alcoa to call all
The governors of Kansas and Virginia already have announced that public schools there will remain closed through the end of the academic year.
Although Tennessee lawmakers have lifted the requirement for 180 days of instruction, so far the state is leaving it up to local school districts how long they will remain closed.
“It’s been a crazy week, and it’s Monday,” Alcoa Director Brian Bell told the Board of Education during a work session. Later he noted March 23 would have been students’ first day back after spring break.
“My feeling is, as we get closer to April 6, we’ll kind of know whether we need to postpone or cancel school for another two weeks or whether we’ll just say, ‘We’re done for the year,’” Bell said.
Currently Alcoa is saying activities ranging from kindergarten registration schedule for April 9 to May’s graduation ceremony are “suspended” until further notice.
Many questions remain for the state Department of Education to answer, such as what the graduation requirements will be for the Class of 2020.
Bell told the board that although the district is working to provide both online and paper-based learning opportunities while the schools are closed, “we made a point to tell our teachers that we are not going to mandate that students do this. We can’t do that.”
Not every student will be able to do the work, but teachers will provide opportunities.
“The most important thing we can do right now is for every teacher to reach out and contact — with a phone call — every student on our roster, just to find out how they are, what they need, talk about their anxieties, talk about whatever they have in mind, just reach out and touch them,” Bell told the school board.
Later in the meeting he compared the situation for older students like going through the stages of grief.
“I think anger is probably coming up,” Bell said, given the events that have been suspended.
Schools will have office hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to respond to families, the director said.
“I’m not going to mandate that employees show up to work,” Bell said. “If they don’t think it’s safe, they don’t have to come.”
Alcoa City Schools will continue to pay classified and certified staff during the closure.
Bell said that he’s treating the situation as the district does snow days, allowing teachers to come in if they wish, but there will be no large groups, and not even staff members’ children will be allowed in the schools.
Principal videos
On Monday, March 23, several Blount County Schools principals posted online videos to students and their families with information on learning opportunities and free meals.
Middlesettlements Elementary Principal April Herron made her Facebook video much like the regular morning announcements, until she said, “Your lunch choices today are ... I don’t know. You’re having lunch at home.” Then she invited families to share photos of their children having lunch.
The video ended with Herron inviting everyone to stand and join her fourth-grade daughter, Addison, who led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Porter Elementary is inviting students to dress up and post photos during a “Homeschool Spirit Week COVID-19 style,” which started Monday with a superhero theme, including hospital workers, first responders, grocery employees and “all other essential personnel.”
Carpenters Elementary Principal Courtney Whitehead told parents in her video that educators recognize the stress they are under and said if they can do only one thing with their children; read.
“Please read to your child, with your child and listen to your child read,” she said. “We know that literacy is the pillar all academics.”
