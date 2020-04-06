Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.