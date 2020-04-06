Amid uncertainty about the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic, public schools are putting a temporary hold on some projects.
“We are following closely all potential expenditures and determining if they are essential or can be deferred,” Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said last week.
For BCS, that particularly means projects for which the district planned to use money from its fund balance, an amount not designated for other expenses.
New field houses for Heritage and William Blount high schools fall into that category, as well as renovations for converting Eagleton Middle School to the Eagleton College and Career Academy serving students through high school, Britt said. Those projects currently are considered postponed and deferred until a later time.
However, renovations to Heritage High School’s science labs are continuing while the building is closed to students during the pandemic. School construction is one of the essential services exempt from Gov. Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order.
Money for that work is coming through Fund 177, a pool of county property tax money that can be spent only on capital improvements in Blount County Schools.
Alcoa City Schools is temporarily putting a hold on plans to replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the high school competition gym, Director Brian Bell said last week.
Other savings were not planned. Alcoa had significantly cut spending on professional development with cancellations because of the coronavirus, he said.
The public schools likely won’t begin to see until mid-May how the coronavirus began affecting sales tax receipts in March.
Blount County Schools budgeted about 18% of its revenues for the current school year to come from sales taxes.
Maryville City Schools receives about 16% of its funding through sales tax revenue, and Alcoa City Schools about 15%.
Maryville Director Mike Winstead said the district had budgeted about a 4% increase in sales tax revenues for the current academic year, for a total of about $8.8 million, and it had been running about double that, 7% to 8% in the first eight months.
“We realize we’re getting ready to see a very different picture,” he said.
Maryville plans to continue with renovations and additions to the bathroom facilities at Sam Houston Elementary, Winstead said.
He also expects the school board to move forward with plans to replace iPads under the district’s program that provides a computer for every student. “We’re committed to iReach, and we want to take care of that,” Winstead said.
The Maryville Board of Education plans to hold a work session on the district’s 2020-21 budget after its April 13 meeting, which will appear online but will be physically closed to the public because of the pandemic.
