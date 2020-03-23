Blount County Animal Center said in an announcement Monday they will be modifying services in accordance with an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee.
The shelter is now only allowing adoptions by appointment at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Intakes will also change and the center will only accept animals in emergency situations. Animal transports have been suspended, the announcement said
Residents can schedule appointments by calling the Animal Center at 865-980-6244 or online at www.blounttn.org/168/Adoption-Information.
