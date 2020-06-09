The Blount County Budget Committee this week added replacing the Lanier Elementary sewer system to a list of capital project priorities.
The move comes a month after county Mayor Ed Mitchell’s comments during a Budget Committee meeting that suggested school funding would be better spent on students than bricks and mortar, including “failing sewer systems.” That sparked action in the Lanier community, including a rally supporting the school.
Mitchell joined all the other members of the Budget Committee on Monday, June 8, in voting in favor of the amendment to add Lanier’s sewer project to a revised list of priorities being forwarded to the County Commission.
As the county’s budget director, Randy Vineyard, explained before the vote, “You’re not appropriating any money with this amendment. You’re just earmarking a priority.”
The committee added design, architecture and engineering work on the Lanier sewer project to a list of projects it recommends be funded under the current budget year. It added construction of the sewer to a separate category, for which it recommends researching ways of funding those projects.
Blount County Schools already has said it plans to fund the design work this year and seek a grant to help cover construction of a new sewer system. Total costs are estimated at $877,500.
School officials have said the sewer system is at risk of failure, although it passed its most recent inspection. The school serves about 300 students and was estimated to be at about 57% capacity last fall.
During the Budget Committee meeting this week, Commissioner Jared Anderson offered the amendment to add the sewer project to the county’s priorities, and Commissioner Tom Stinnett, who represents the district that includes Lanier, seconded the amendment.
“If we’re serious about fixing Lanier, that project needs to be on our capital priorities list,” Anderson said in a phone interview Tuesday, June 9, adding that all of the county’s capital priorities should be on the list.
That allows open debate, he said, “and voters can hold us accountable.”
Anderson explained that his amendment was intended to formalize what school officials already had said about the project without endangering any possibility of grant funding.
The Budget Committee’s recommendation will go to the Blount County Commission for consideration at its June 18 meeting.
