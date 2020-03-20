Blount County has its first case of COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Friday, March 20.
No other details on the infection were disclosed.
Tennessee had 228 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of 2 p.m. Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend frequently washing hands, minimizing travel and staying away from people who are sick to prevent the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.