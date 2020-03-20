Blount County has its first case of COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Friday, March 20.
No other details on the infection were disclosed.
The result was confirmed at a testing location other than the Blount Memorial Hospital drive-thru screening clinic, according to BMH Public Relations Manager Josh West.
West confirmed that as of 3:15 p.m. Friday, no positive test results had been returned for a Blount Memorial test.
“In light of the positive COVID-19 case for Blount County today, it is more important than ever for our citizens to continue to cooperate with all CDC recommendations,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said in a Facebook post. “We want to come together as a community to ensure the health and safety of all of our citizens.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend frequently washing hands, minimizing travel and staying away from people who are sick to prevent the spread of the virus.
“All households, all businesses and individuals alike need to take the recommended precautions and self-isolate, alter business processes where possible and limit-in-person contact,” Mitchell said.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, Tennessee had 228 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — with 20 of those in East Tennessee.
