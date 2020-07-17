The Tennessee Department of Health reported Friday, July 17, that there were 72 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Blount County — the highest daily increase reported here since the pandemic began.
The total number of cases in Blount is 488.
Statewide, the health department reported 2,279 new cases Friday, which is the fourth-highest daily increase for Tennessee. The total number of cases for the state is 73,819.
