For the fourth day in a row, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting a new COVID-19 death in Blount County.
There are a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths in Blount County.
As of 3 p.m. Aug. 8, Blount County has 518 active cases and 748 recovered cases.
TDH is reporting 39,030 active cases, 80,340 recoveries, 5,262 hospitalizations and 1,215 deaths statewide.
