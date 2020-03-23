Blount County has its second case of COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday, March 23.
The patient is a Blount Memorial Hospital employee, BMH confirmed.
"Blount Memorial Hospital has learned that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). The employee is a Blount County resident, and has not worked since Tuesday, March 17," the hospital said in a news release.
"The employee reported that no symptoms occurred until March 18. At that time, the employee contacted their personal physician, was tested for COVID-19 and has been in home isolation since that time," the release states.
"Based on the employee’s role in the organization, the employee was masked as part of their job, and in consultation with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we believe that no patients were exposed."
Hospital leaders are working fully with members of the Tennessee Department of Health, and no identifying information about the employee is available, based on health privacy laws.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Tennessee had 615 confirmed cases of the coronavirus — a 22% increase from the day before.
Blount County's first case of COVID-19 was reported by the Tennessee Department of Health on March 20.
The result was confirmed at a testing location other than the Blount Memorial Hospital drive-thru screening clinic, according to BMH Public Relations Manager Josh West.
(1) comment
Been out of town. If this is the second, what can you tell me about the first? Plus, always keep this in mind. “Readers don’t keep clip files.” Otherwise, kudos to TDT for its COVID-19 coverage!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.