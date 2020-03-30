The number of COVID-19 cases in Blount County has reached double digits, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday.
Ten Blount County residents had tested positive for the virus as of 3 p.m. Monday. The first positive case in the county was reported by TDH on March 20.
Blount Memorial Hospital announced March 23 that one of its employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, BMH reported a hospital inpatient also had tested positive on March 26.
No other information on the Blount County infections has been disclosed.
Tennessee had 1,834 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.