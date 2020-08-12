The Tennessee Department of Health has reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Blount County.
There are a total of 15 virus-related deaths in Blount County.
Blount County has 456 active cases and 862 recovered cases.
Statewide, TDH is reporting 37,814 active cases, 87,290 recoveries, 5,554 hospitalizations and 1,289 deaths. NBC reported Tuesday that Tennessee was ranked fifth in the nation for the number of positive cases over the preceding 72 hours.
