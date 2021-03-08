A “system glitch” Monday resulted in the Blount County Health Department double-booking vaccination appointments and triggering traffic jams.
About 700 people with confirmed COVID-19 appointments were turned away and will be notified by email of their new appointments, an official said.
Tennessee Department of Health Regional Public Information Officer Corie Gouge said the double-booking was a “system glitch” that led to 1,400 vaccination appointments being scheduled rather than the intended 700.
“We unfortunately had a system error this morning,” she said. “Unfortunately very long lines for folks today, but we are working diligently to get that issue resolved.”
The county health department sent emails to everyone whose appointments were canceled, but many didn’t receive those emails in time and lined the streets, waiting hours for shots they wouldn’t receive and causing gridlock on McCammon Avenue and South Calderwood Street.
Gouge, the person who put the appointments in the system, said she’s not sure how the error happened and that the regional health department is investigating.
No further investigations from the state are planned, Gouge said, as no doses went to waste as a result of the error.
“It unfortunately was a glitch. With this system, the way we have to enter it, it somehow got duplicated. I feel certain I had entered it correctly, but obviously it duplicated it when it went through the processing. I’ve checked and rechecked, and it looks correct, but unfortunately when it processed, it processed 1,400 instead of 700,” Gouge said.
The county’s health department’s vaccination appointments are booked through the end of May, presenting potential issues for rescheduling the 700 canceled appointments.
Gouge said the state agency will do all it can to reschedule the appointments promptly, and added that BCHD may extend hours of operation or add extra vaccine clinics to accommodate the people whose appointments were canceled.
No vaccination appointments currently booked at the county health department will be affected by the mishap, Gouge said.
“... (W)e are triple, quadruple checking to make sure it doesn’t ever happen again,” she said.
The health department isn’t Blount County’s only source of COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccinefinder.org, the nation’s central hub of vaccine location information, shows Blount has 10 locations currently providing the shots. On that list are Blount Discount Pharmacy’s two locations, the county’s Kroger and Walmart stores, American Family Care, Cherokee Health Systems and Lowe’s Drugs.
Blount Discount hosted a drive-thru vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Fairview United Methodist Church. About 400 people received their doses during the clinic, Blount Discount pharmacist Hamilton Borden said.
Blount Discount employees and University of Tennessee pharmacy students administered the doses, the majority of which were given by noon, Borden said. After the recipients got their shots, they parked in Fairview’s lot for 15-minute post-vaccine observations.
“It was truly the pinnacle of my career,” Borden said about the clinic’s success.
The state health department reported that as of Sunday, March 7, about 8.5% of Blount County was fully vaccinated, and another 6.79% had received initial doses.
