The Blount County Health Department double-booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Monday, March 8 — forcing 700 people with confirmed appointments to be rebooked to a later date and triggering traffic jams.
Tennessee Department of Health Public Information Officer Corie Gouge said the double-booking was a "system glitch" that led to 1,400 vaccination appointments being scheduled rather that the intended 700.
"We unfortunately had a system error this morning," she said. "Unfortunately very long lines for folks today, but we are working diligently to get that issue resolved."
Gouge said the health department is sending emails to everyone whose vaccination appointment is being rescheduled.
Read the Tuesday, March 9, edition of The Daily Times for more details.
