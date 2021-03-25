More than 100 people had to reschedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments after the Blount County Health Department closed their clinic at Foothills Mall on Thursday, March 25, due to inclement weather.
All missed appointments have been rescheduled, Tennessee Department of Health Regional Public Information Officer Core Gouge emailed.
The clinic closed around 12:30 p.m., according to the Blount County Mayor's Office's Facebook post.
"We want all of our citizens and staff to remain safe in the midst of these uncertain weather conditions," the post said.
