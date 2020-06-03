COVID-19 assessment and testing will be available via drive-thru from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Fridays at the Blount County Health Department, 301 McGhee St., Maryville.
The testing is free, and individuals requesting tests do not have to be Blount County residents.
High-risk patients such as pregnant women, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems will get priority.
The Tennessee Department of Health also has launched two public information lines, which can be accessed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
