Courts
• The Blount County Adult Probation and Driving School office is limiting in-person probation appointments and classes from March 15-31 with certain exceptions. Details are available at www.blounttn.org/163/Probation.
• The Blount County court system has suspended all in-person proceedings until after March 31. There are several instances in which hearings must proceed, however, and the court will conduct these electronically. Details are available in reporting from The Daily Times on changes to Blount Circuit Court, General Sessions Court including Juvenile and Probate Courts, and Chancery Court: www.thedaily times.com/news/blount- judge-orders-in-person- court-proceedings-sus pended-through-march/article_46b095a2-8d72-5241-bfef-69fe19d98436.html.
• Alcoa Municipal Court has canceled all March dates. The Alcoa Police Department’s Facebook page has posted more information regarding rescheduling: www.face book.com/AlcoaPolice/.
Places of worship
• New Providence Presbyterian Church will host its Sunday services online via Facebook at www.face book.com/New ProvPres/ on March 22, 29.
• Sevier Heights Baptist Church will have Sunday services via online broadcast at www.sevierheights.org.
• Smoky Mountain Presbyterian Church will have Sunday services via online broadcast at www.face book.com/smokymoun tainpca/.
• Foothills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has canceled in-person Sunday services. FUUF is in the process of setting up online broadcasting and encourages people to check the church’s Facebook page for updates.
• The New Providence Presbyterian Church Community Benefit Sale originally scheduled for March 27 is now canceled.
• Beginning March 20, all Masses at churches in the Diocese of Knoxville, including Our Lady of Fatima in Alcoa, have been canceled indefinitely. The churches will remain open for daily adoration.
• First United Methodist Alcoa is conducting worship services live through Facebook at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 22 and 29.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville, has cancelled all events and activities through the end of the month. Live streaming of worship services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook.
Blount County Public Library
• The Blount County Public Library is closed, but employees will still come to work from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, providing email, phone and curbside services to residents.
• All library sponsored programs are canceled through March 31.
• The free AAPR Foundation Tax-Aide service to prepare 2019 tax returns at the Blount County Public Library has been shut down indefinitely starting Monday, March 16. Clients with future appointments will be contacted directly. This is a nationwide closure.
Sports
• Maryville Little League will delay its spring season until Monday, April 6, canceling its jamboree and end-of-season tournament. Senior league boys and girls will not have tryouts, but will be placed on a team.
• The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Commission is recommending suspending/delaying youth soccer practice until March 30. The season tentatively will begin on April 11.
Schools
• Blount County Schools will be closed through March 31. Sports-related activities and programs will be suspended starting today Wednesday morning, March 18.
• Maryville Schools will be closed through March 31. All sports-related activities will be suspended starting today, and Adventure Club will close at the end of today.
• Alcoa City Schools will be closed through March 31. The closure will take effect today and will include athletics, the Stars program, extracurricular events and practices and facility use.
• Maryville Christian School will extend its spring break through March 27 and plans to begin online instruction March 30.
• Loudon County Schools canceled all athletics and extracurricular activities until March 23, and schools will be closed for students.
• Maryville College is extending its spring break by one week with classes to resume March 30.
• Pellissippi State Community College is extending its spring break by one week with classes to resume March 30. College events planned through April 12 with more than 15 people are canceled or postponed.
Events
• Maryville Police Department’s Coffee with Cops scheduled for March 24 at Southern Grace Coffee Company has been cancelled.
• The 402 Run for BCSO Sgt. Mike Seratt originally set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, has been canceled and will be held at a later date.
• The MADD Tennessee Blount County Victim’s Impact Panel originally scheduled for March 23 at the Alcoa Police Department has been canceled.
• Maryville Kiwanis meeting originally scheduled for March 24 was canceled.
• The Keep Blount Beautiful Townsend Community Cleanup event planned for March 21 has been canceled.
• The Salvation Army continues to serve free lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays at Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville. The lunches will now be take-out only until further notice.
• The Young Fables Benefit Concert hosted by New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center has been postponed to Nov. 20.
• The Family Promise of Blount County Resurrection Run originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11, has been cancelled.
Government
• The Blount County Solid Waste Authority meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled at this time.
Blount Chamber of Commerce events
• The Blount Chamber of Commerce has canceled all events through April 3. This includes: the Blount County Job Fair on March 24, Coffee Club on March 26, Power Connect Lunch on March 31 and Success in 90 Seminar: The Effect of Toxic Stress on the Human Body on April 1. Events schedules after April 3 will be reevaluated as the situation changes.
Parks & Recreation
• The Everett Senior Center will be closed from today through March 27. After that date, a determination will be made on when the center is ready to open as usual.
• For a minimum of four weeks, programs and events will be postponed, rescheduled or canceled.
• Upcoming events for the next four weeks including festivals and road races will be postponed or canceled.
• Area 15 Special Olympics track and field event scheduled for April 8 has been cancelled.
Highway department
• The Blount County Highway Department has postponed a March 23 public meeting to discuss citizens’ concerns regarding construction on Walker Road and an April 9 meeting to discuss improvements to Morganton Road.
Retail
• The Hearts and Hands and Thrift Shoppe will be closing this week and will remain closed as long as the Blount County School system is shut down.
• Foothills Mall closed at the end of business on March 19, and will remain closed until further notice.
Entertainment
• AMC movie theater at Foothills Mall is closed.
• The Clayton Center for the Arts is closed to the public and has cancelled all events throughout May 31.
GSM National Park and associated organizations
• The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center will be closed until further notice.
• The Sugarlands, Oconaluftee and Cades Cove visitor centers are closed until further notice.
