COVID-19 hospitalizations in Blount County have exploded over the past month, increasing by 1,350% in just 30 days.
“We’re in trouble,” Blount Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said. “We’re in trouble, now, but if we continue at this same pace, we’re going to be in more trouble.”
During the hospital’s monthly board of directors meeting Tuesday, Naramore revealed that 58 people are currently being treated for COVID at Blount Memorial Hospital. That’s up from four patients this time last month. Naramore explained in meeting notes provided to The Daily Times that the majority of COVID patients are unvaccinated.
“For those who are vaccinated, we’re seeing that their cases are mild, and they are less likely to require hospitalization,” Naramore said. “On the other hand, we’re very similar to hospitals across the country — the majority of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.”
Since the pandemic began, Blount County has recorded 210 deaths and 18,134 total cases.
Naramore added that, to date, the hospital has “had no death of a fully vaccinated patient,” stressing the importance of getting vaccinated as the county faces its most severe outbreak of COVID-19 since last winter.
“Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. I’ve said this all along, and I’m going to keep saying it,” Naramore said. “Having a little more than 40% of the county being fully vaccinated just isn’t enough. We’ve got to get folks vaccinated. Vaccine is readily available, and we need people to take it.”
Naramore added that getting vaccinated not only protects the individual, but is also crucial for the greater battle against the virus.
“Not being vaccinated puts you, your family and friends, and our community at substantial risk. It puts everyone at risk for contracting the virus, but it also puts significant strain on the health care system,” Naramore said. “At some point, that strain is going to leave hospitals with little-to-no ability to help everyone who has a health care crisis, whether it’s COVID or something completely unrelated, like a heart attack, stroke, trauma or anything else.”
The current COVID surge already is forcing Blount Memorial to make some changes to its surgery schedule and visitation policy. This week, the hospital is stopping inpatient elective surgeries for a short period of time.
“This is not something that we have wanted to do, and we’ve been able to hold on longer than many hospitals in our state or region,” Naramore explained. “However, as our number of COVID patients continues to climb, and we continue to see patients with other chronic health conditions that require a hospital stay, we feel that we must do this to continue caring for our community in the way our community needs us the most.”
On Monday, Aug. 30, the hospital also will limit inpatient visitations, allowing just one designated visitor per patient.
“We don’t like restricting visitors, but right now, it’s what we need to do. We hope this, too, will be short-lived,” Naramore said.
